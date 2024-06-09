Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 681 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

