Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $258,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.86 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

