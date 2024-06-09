Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $398,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.82. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.