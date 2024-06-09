Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $398,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.82. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.
Grab Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
