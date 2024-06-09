Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in HP by 104.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,530 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

HPQ stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.