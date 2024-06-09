Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 316.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 133,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

