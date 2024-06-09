Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,707 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 804,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,484,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,302,000 after purchasing an additional 531,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

