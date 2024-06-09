Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

