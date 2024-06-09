Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Amcor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Amcor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Amcor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.