Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 214,239 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $284,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $278.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.