VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.29. VNET Group shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 666,090 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.33.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 127,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 89.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

