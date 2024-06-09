Vulcan Value Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 455,939 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises about 2.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Ares Management worth $184,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.15. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,024,554.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock worth $231,791,136. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

