Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 240,824 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,824 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 3.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of CBRE Group worth $224,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

