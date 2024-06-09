Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 31,158 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 3.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 2.32% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $208,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $198.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.98. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $209.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

