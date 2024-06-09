Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 340,710 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340,710 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 4.8% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Skyworks Solutions worth $324,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after buying an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,951,000 after buying an additional 338,838 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

