Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 45,384 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,384 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 5.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of TransDigm Group worth $391,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,310.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $794.72 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,149.76.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares valued at $36,415,346. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

