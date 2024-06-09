Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Decreased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,907.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

