Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Weik Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.7% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.