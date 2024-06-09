Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

