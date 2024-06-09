Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lessened by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,985 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 2.2% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 524,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $198,916,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

WBD opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

