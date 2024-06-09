Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 100,902 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 156.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 495,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $44.86 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.