Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 1,137 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,264,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

