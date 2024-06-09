Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,601.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,550.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,483.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

