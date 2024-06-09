Watchman Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 494 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $465.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.58 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.71 and a 200-day moving average of $545.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.