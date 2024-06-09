Watchman Group Inc. Has $23.71 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 7.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Watchman Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.