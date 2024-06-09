Watchman Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

