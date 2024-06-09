Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 4,564 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

