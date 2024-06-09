Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 6,642 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.