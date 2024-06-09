Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 6,642 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.