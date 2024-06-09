Watchman Group Inc. Sells 11,533 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after buying an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,140,000 after buying an additional 50,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.