Watchman Group Inc. Sells 13,423 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $405,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,672,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

