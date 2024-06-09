Watchman Group Inc. Sells 422 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. UFP Industries accounts for about 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $113.80 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.13 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

