Watchman Group Inc. Sells 824 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. ITT accounts for about 1.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.