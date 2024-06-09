Watchman Group Inc. Takes $10.11 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 395,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 471,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 147,469 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 755,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

