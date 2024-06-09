Watchman Group Inc. Takes $3.24 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.93. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

