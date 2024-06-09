Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.09% of National Western Life Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $492.60 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.51 and a 12 month high of $495.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on NWLI

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.