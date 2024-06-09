Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 588,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,935,000. Cerevel Therapeutics makes up about 2.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cerevel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,784,823,000 after buying an additional 5,480,052 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,681,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,742,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,625,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $40.02 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

