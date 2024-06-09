Water Island Capital LLC Has $760,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,684 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,063,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,378,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,228,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

