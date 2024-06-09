Water Island Capital LLC Invests $7.95 Million in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 560,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,000. Hawaiian makes up 0.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company has a market cap of $692.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

