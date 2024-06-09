Water Island Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

