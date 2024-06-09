Water Island Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.