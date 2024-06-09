Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 1,304 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

