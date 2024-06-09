Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $491.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.94. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.