Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,208 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

