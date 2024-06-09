Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after purchasing an additional 143,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 816,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

