Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,840 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,120.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,120.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,786,903. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

