Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,100,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $5,205,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 93,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 91,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of DAR opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

