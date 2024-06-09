Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

