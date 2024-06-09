Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $32.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

