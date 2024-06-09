Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 1,554 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $449.79 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.28 and a 200-day moving average of $449.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

