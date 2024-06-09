Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 28,462 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $153,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,255. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

