Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 35,143 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

